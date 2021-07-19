  1. Home
Pandemic Positivity: 4 BEST ideas to enjoy the monsoon season

The much-awaited monsoons are here! Check out these 4 fun ideas to enjoy the rainy weather and lift up your spirits.
8371 reads Mumbai Updated: July 20, 2021 09:41 am
Pandemic Positivity: 4 BEST ideas to enjoy the monsoon season
When it rains, the world looks pretty and fresh. The sound of raindrops falling on the ground is almost therapeutic. Everything is damp and the earthy smell of wet mud, known as petrichor, is probably the best aspect of rain. The weather becomes cooler and all you want to do is stand and stare at the sheer beauty of it. 

 

At such times, there are certain things that one can do to enjoy those rainy days even more and indulge themselves. Have a look at 4 such ways to spend rainy days to have a relaxing and rejuvenating experience. 

Take a walk 

 

If your immunity allows, take a walk in the rain to feel the wet grass on your bare feet and soak in the cool weather. You can always take an umbrella with you if it is raining too heavily. 

 

Make videos

 

Since the monsoon season isn't here for too long, make tons of videos, to ensure you remember the time when it rained cats and dogs. You can also make a video of yourself getting drenched in the rain and post it on social media!

Cook Maggi

 

Maggi is the quintessential comfort food that pairs perfectly with the rainy weather. So go in the kitchen and quickly make these 2-minute noodles to sit and have them in your balcony while enjoying the beautiful weather. 

 

Read a book

 

Don’t want to go downstairs in the rain? Then you can always read a book while sitting in your balcony and soak in the weather.

 

Also Read: 5 Simple Chair yoga poses suggested by yoga expert to relieve stress

Credits :Pexels

