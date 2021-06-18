Pandemic Positivity: 4 Nail art ideas to perk up your nails and mood

Nail art is something that we all love and adore! But owing to the pandemic, we aren’t able to go out to get our nails done. So check out these super easy nail art ideas that you can try at home.

While we do pay a lot of attention to the kind of clothes we wear and the kind of accessories we carry with us. But most of us tend to overlook our nails. The grooming of your nails is as important as anything else. While putting nail paint indeed does a good job of making your nails look glamorous, there is nothing that compares to the style that comes with getting nail art done on your nails.

Nail art, contrary to popular opinion, can be done at home. There are many designs that are pretty easy to follow and that you can give a shot at home. So check out 4 such nail art ideas that you can try on your nails while being stuck at home.

Use tape to create a unique design

Tape can be cut into different shapes. So take small pieces of tape and cut them into a diagonal shape. Stick these pieces on your nails and paint one half in a bright colour while leaving the other half blank, to create a unique and eye-catching nail art design.

Bobby pins to the rescue

Want to create fancy nail art at home? Then take out those bobby pins from your dressing table drawer and use the round part to make small dots on your nails. You can paint your nail in a neutral colour and make dots on it in a contrasting colour with the help of bobby pins.

French manicure

A classic french manicure is something that never goes out of style. To do a french manicure at home, all you need to do is cut pieces of tape in a curved shape and stick them on the part of your nail that is just below the tips. Paint the tips white and remove the tape. Finish with a top coat and you are done!

Rainbow nails

Rainbows look attractive, bright and colourful. They are very easy to do and only require 3-5 different shades of nail paint. Simple paint each of your nail in a different colour and you are good to go!

