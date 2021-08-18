Pandemic Positivity: 4 Scenes to watch when you are craving pure romance

The current pandemic has made sure that our mental health goes for a toss! We have forgotten how it is to live a normal, peaceful and happy life. We all are locked inside our houses. At such times pure, fairytale, cheesy romance is what we need in our lives! When it comes to romance, there is nothing better than the world of films.

Films can help you transport yourself into another world. A world that is filled with fantasies and meet cutes. So we have for you a list of some of the most romantic film scenes that you can definitely watch to perk up your mood.

Check out this scene from the film ‘Pretty Woman’ that stars Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in lead roles. This scene is enough to remind you that anything is possible when two people are in love!

Another incredibly romantic scene is from the film ‘10 Things I Hate About You’. This scene shows Kat reading her poem out loud in front of her one true love Patrick who gets teary-eyed.

‘Confessions of a Shopaholic’ is a film that we all surely relate to. This film has a scene wherein Luke Brandon surprises Rebecca Bloomwood by buying her favourite scarf at her auction.

‘Say Anything’ is another classic film that has nailed the concept of pure romance. Undoubtedly one of the most romantic scenes from this film is wherein Lloyd stands outside Diane’s house with a boombox in his hand!

