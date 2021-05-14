Pandemic Positivity: 4 Ways to stay positive during the second wave of COVID 19

The pandemic and the lockdown can be overwhelming. Be positive and optimistic in these trying times by following these simple yet effective ways and protect your mental health.

The second wave of the pandemic and the lockdown has had us all over the edge. The constant staying at home, locked indoors has taken a toll on our mental health, but it is increasingly essential for our physical health. Being indoors in the same surroundings day after day can be irritating and frustrating, to say the least.

At such times, staying positive is the only way to maintain your sanity and keep a check on your mental health. So here are 4 ways to stay optimistic and hopeful and not let the unprecedented times get to you.

Tell yourself that is ‘temporary’

Sure, these are uncertain times and you feel like the pandemic and the lockdown is never-ending, but keep reminding yourself that this is just a phase and it will pass eventually. Sooner or later things will come back to normal and you will have the luxury to step out of the house safely!

Practice gratitude

Be grateful for the fact that you are with your family members and all of you are safe and healthy. Count your blessings and don’t let the negativity and gloominess get to you.

Be resilient

If you read the news about the rising number of cases and the mortality rates, then don’t let it get to you. Be mentally strong while also maintaining your physical health.

Spend time with your family

Due to the restrictions and the lockdown, you now have all the time in the world to bond with your family and spend some much-needed quality time with them. Play board games with them, try a new recipe or simply talk with them and make the most of the situation.

