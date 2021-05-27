Pandemic Positivity: Check out these motivational and inspiring quotes to spread joy during these trying times

Read these thought-provoking quotes that would help you get through these tough times and make you feel hopeful and positive.

Reading the news about the rising coronavirus cases and the spreading of deadly infections like Black Fungus and whatnot, can get a bit overwhelming and may make you feel sad and scared. To top it all, the lockdown, the lack of social interaction and the inability to go out and get some fresh air, can further increase anxiety and panic.

Surely, the pandemic has brought with it unprecedented times and has led to a sudden shift in our lifestyle and routine. So to deal with the dreariness and the gloominess that surrounds us, we have for you some inspiring and positive quotes that would make you feel good and help you combat the pandemic anxiety.

“Hope is a beautiful thing. It gives us peace and strength and keeps us going when all seems lost.” - Julie Donner Andersen

“Hope is medicine for a soul that's sick and tired.” - Eric Swensson

“People who succeed have momentum. The more they succeed, the more they want to succeed, and the more they find a way to succeed. Similarly, when someone is failing, the tendency is to get on a downward spiral that can even become a self-fulfilling prophecy." - Tony Robbins

"Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect." - Mark Twain

“Hope is a verb with its shirtsleeves rolled up.” - David Orr

“Success is walking from failure to failure with no loss of enthusiasm." - Winston Churchill

“Opportunities don't happen, you create them." - Chris Grosser

“The distance between insanity and genius is measured only by success." - Bruce Feirstein

“Don't worry 'bout a thing, ‘cause every little thing's gonna be alright." - Bob Marley

“Hope is not about peace of mind. Hope is action. Hope is doing something.” - Chris Hedges

“Hope is not the conviction that something will turn out well but the certainty that something makes sense, regardless of how it turns out.” - Vaclav Havel

“Hope is the passion for what is possible.” - Soren Kierkegaard

"The successful warrior is the average man, with laser-like focus." - Bruce Lee

"There is no traffic jam along the extra mile." - Roger Staubach

“There was never a night or a problem that could defeat sunrise or hope.” - Bernard Williams

“They say a person needs just three things to be truly happy in this world: someone to love, something to do, and something to hope for.” - Tom Bodett

"This too shall pass," - Rumi

"Ultimately, the greatest lesson that COVID-19 can teach humanity is that we are all in this together." - Kiran Mazumdar Shaw

“We must accept finite disappointment, but never lose infinite hope.” - Martin Luther King, Jr.

“What is true of the individual will be tomorrow true of the whole nation if individuals will but refuse to lose heart and hope.” - Mahatma Gandhi

Also Read: 4 Zodiac signs to experience immense workload today; Read the daily horoscope to know more

Share your comment ×