Pandemic Positivity: Check out these quotes to stay positive and hopeful in these trying times

There are many moments in life when we feel unproductive, lazy and lack motivation. At such times we feel low for no reason and are definitely not our most efficient self! This can be due to a monotonous routine or a boring lifestyle. What you need at such times is a dose of positivity and motivation to get you going and perk up your mood.

So we have for you some such motivational and inspirational quotes that will give you your daily dose of positivity and not let the monotony dampen your spirits. Have a look at some of such quotes to stay optimistic and hopeful.

“Keep your face always toward the sunshine—and shadows will fall behind you.” —Walt Whitman

“Extraordinary things are always hiding in places people never think to look.” —Jodi Picoul

“Setting goals is the first step in turning the invisible into the visible.” —Tony Robbins

“You can have it all. Just not all at once.” —Oprah Winfrey

“Only in the darkness can you see the stars.” —Martin Luther King, Jr.

“I dwell in possibility.” —Emily Dickinson

“A goal is not always meant to be reached, it often serves simply as something to aim at.” – Bruce Lee

“A No. 2 pencil and a dream can take you anywhere.” —Joyce Meyer

“What lies behind you and what lies in front of you, pales in comparison to what lies inside of you.” —Ralph Waldo Emerson

“The moment where you doubt you can fly, you cease for ever being able to do it.” —Peter Pan J.M. Barrie

“Think and wonder. Wonder and think.” —Dr Suess

“Just for the record darling, not all positive change feels positive in the beginning.” —S. C. Lourie

“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted.” —Aesop

“Most people are nice when you finally see them.” —Harper Lee

“When you are imagining, you might as well imagine something worthwhile.” —Lucy Maud Montgomery

