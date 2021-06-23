Pandemic Positivity: Do these 4 FUN activities with your family members at home

Bored while being stuck indoors? Check out these interesting things that you can do at home with your family members

Pandemic has sure made us all locked indoors for quite some time now. This constant lack of social interaction and restrictiveness can get to be a bit overwhelming at times. Luckily, those who live with their family, now have the opportunity to spend some quality time with them.

From playing games to experimenting with new recipes in the kitchen, there are tons of things that you can do at home whilst being stuck indoors. Have a look at 4 such fun things to do.

Play games

There are many fun games that you can play with your family members while being indoors. These include board games such as monopoly, battleship, chess, etc. and interactive games such as dumb charades or musical chairs!

Talk

The hectic lifestyle and the dreadfully long office hours didn’t leave us with enough time to have a heart to heart conversation with our family members every once in a while. But now thanks to the pandemic, you are perpetually at home! So now is the time to talk and reestablish the bond with your family members.

Revamp your surroundings

You can take up different rooms everyday and revamp them by giving them a makeover. Plan, buy and decorate items for each unit of your home and use this free time to beautify your surroundings.

Take a trip down the memory lane

Take out that box of old photographs and indulge in some nostalgia. Cherish the good old times with your family members to bring a smile on their as well as your face.

