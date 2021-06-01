Pandemic Positivity: Here’s how you should begin your mornings

Don’t let the pandemic kill your morning routine. Follow these steps when you wake up, to start the day on the right note and feel productive throughout the day.

Before the pandemic hit us, we had a normal morning routine. We would wake up on time, freshen up, get dressed, eat a hearty breakfast and get going. But now, with the pandemic compelling us to stay indoors, our morning routine has gone for a toss! We no longer wake up on time or feel proactive to start our work.

Since most of us are working from home, we barely manage to open our eyes 5 minutes before our shift starts and the first thing we do is check our phones for messages and emails. But this unhealthy habit can affect our health and can make us feel dull and dreary all day long. So here’s the right way to begin your day and stick to a morning routine amidst a pandemic.

1. Resist the urge to check your phone as soon as you open your eyes. The world will not come crashing down if you don’t check your messages as soon as you wake up! Open your eyes, enjoy the beautiful morning and let it sink in that it’s a new day.

2. Begin your morning by having some lemon water. Simply squeeze half a lemon in warm water and you can also add some honey to it. Drinking this every day first thing in the morning will improve your metabolism and give you an energy boost.

3. Don’t just get up and start your day in a hurry without giving your body the time to wake up. Stretch a little. You can even do this in bed by stretching out your legs and arms. This is just to warm your body up for the hectic day ahead and to feel energised and proactive.

4. Take a shower and get dressed. Yes, we know it seems rather pointless to dress up and ditch your comfy pyjamas when you have nowhere to go. But being in your pyjamas all day can affect your productivity. Whereas when you dress up, you instantly get into work mode and feel active and efficient.

