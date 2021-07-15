Pandemic Positivity: THESE are the reasons why it’s okay to give productivity a miss on some days

Not feeling too bright? Want to take the day off? Then do it! You don’t have to push yourself to your limits every single day just to get work done and fulfil the need to be productive.

Sure all of us want to be productive and our most efficient self every single day. Yes, it is indeed good to push yourself to be the best version of yourself and be productive at work, but it is also important to understand that it is not possible for a human being to be their most productive self every day as every person does need a break.

There can be times when you're feeling too lazy or too tired or too bored to do all your work on time and in those days it is quite ok to cut yourself some slack and not push yourself to your limits. Here are 3 reasons why it is completely okay to give productivity a miss every once in a while.

Allow yourself to have fun

Adulthood does come with a set of responsibilities and duties, and yes, it is your job to fulfil all of them. But at times, it is also your job to have fun and not let the kid in you die. If you feel like going downstairs to the park to enjoy the weather or just watch the idiot box, then do it without thinking too much.

Pushing yourself will only lead to burnout

Yes, it is good to push yourself when you have to get work done on time, but it is equally important to not push yourself every single day and especially on days when you just don't feel like working as this will only lead to burnout and exhaustion.

Taking a day off when needed will only enhance your productivity

Even if you don't have a relevant excuse to take the day off but you anyway want to take it, then do take the day off instead of pushing and forcing yourself to work. Taking the day off when needed will surely increase your efficiency and productivity.

