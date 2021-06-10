Pandemic Positivity: Ultimate Bollywood playlist to dance away your blues

Dance like no one’s watching and let your hair down on these peppy, catchy and upbeat Bollywood songs to drive away those pandemic blues.

The pandemic has brought life to a standstill. There is zilch social interaction, we no longer go to offices or go out on weekends to a fancy restaurant. These unprecedented times have forced us to stay indoors and not venture out, unless extremely essential. While staying indoors is best for our physical health, it sure has taken a toll on our mental health.

We are constantly on the edge and are quite tired of following the same routine everyday. At such times, trust Bollywood to cheer us up and perk up our moods. There are many feel-good and upbeat Bollywood songs that can be effective in helping us deal with the pandemic anxiety and make us forget all our troubles. So here are 4 such Bollywood songs that you should listen to, to lift up your spirits.

Dilliwali Girlfriend

The ultimate party song, Dilliwali Girlfriend from the film Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani is catchy, peppy and upbeat. It features Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone who dance away to glory on their friend’s sangeet. This song is perfect when you want to dance and let your hair down.

Milegi Milegi

This fun number from the film Stree, featuring Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor, is best for those who want to dance like no one’s watching! This song is sure to get you in party mode and will definitely perk up your mood.

Dus Bahane 2.0

This track from the film Baaghi 3, is a new version of the original track from the film Dus. This song features Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor who flaunt their best moves on this catchy number.

Rock Tha Party

Featuring the ultimate dance queen, Nora Fatehi, this track is from the film Rocky Handsome. It is a new version of the original track made by Bombay Rockers. This song is ideal if you want to get into the party mood and have a blast!

