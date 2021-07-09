Pandemic Productivity: 4 Canvas painting tips for beginners

Are you new to canvas painting? Then check out these tips and tricks that are perfect for a beginner to try their hand out at painting on a canvas.

When we talk about painting, the first thing that comes to our minds is using the good old, kid-friendly watercolours and painting our hearts out on paper. But there are many other ways and mediums that one can use to paint. One such medium is a canvas. Canvas painting is not as hard as it sounds.

Canvas is a woven fabric that is used in different things. When we talk about painting this fabric is stretched on the wooden frame to create a surface for painting. Read on to know more about canvas painting and some tips for beginners.

1. The first thing that you need to do while painting on canvas is to unwrap it and prime the canvas. When you prime your canvas, it makes the surface softer for painting. You can prime it with a substance called gesso that can be used with acrylic, oil and tempera paint.

2. When you start painting on a canvas, make sure to keep a palette, a set of paints, water and a set of paintbrushes next to you to make your job easier.

3. Choose the paintbrushes according to your paint. There are separate brushes that come for acrylic paints and for oil paints that have stiff bristles and sturdy handles.

4. When you are comfortable with the brushes, the canvas and the paint, you can also use a medium to create a variety of effects in your painting. These mediums can add texture and gloss to your painting and take it to the next level.

