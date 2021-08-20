Pandemic Productivity: Cool ideas to transform your balcony into a work from home haven

Most of us have accepted the fact that work from home (WFH) is the new normal. The pandemic has forced us to stay indoors and work endlessly. While work from home does have its perks it also has its downsides. One downside of it is the lack of company and perpetual work. A great way to turn the boring WFH is to set up a workstation on your balcony.

While most of us miss the office gossip, the socialising and the not-so-atrocious office coffee, we do revel in the fact that there is utmost freedom and lack of constant supervision. A quirk of this freedom is being able to work wherever we want and whenever we want. So why not convert your balcony into your WFH station? Check out the school ideas to turn your balcony into a WFH paradise.

Invest in a folding table

Perhaps the most convenient thing ever invented for people who are working from home is the folding table! Invest in a tall enough folding table so that you can easily keep your laptop on it while working from your balcony.

Keep a plush rug

Another important thing is a soft and plush rug. One of the most comfortable postures for someone working in their balcony is to sit on the floor with the laptop on the folding table and enjoy the view and fresh air. So to enjoy this fully, spread a plush rug on the floor of your balcony and get the WFH routine going!

Add plants

Sure, the fresh air is enough to compel you to stay in your balcony forever, but adding plants to your balcony is a great way to perk up your surroundings and add some greenery in your new WFH station.

Also Read: Check out these expert tips to heal your house with Vaastu