Pandit Jagannath Guruji predicts what 2021 has in store for Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh & Ranbir Kapoor?

Celeb astrologer and face reader Jagannath Guruji predicts how 2021 would be for three dominant Bollywood superstars Ayushmann Khurrana, Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor. Take a look!

Towards the end of 1980s and the beginning of nostalgic 90s, the country was smitten by three newcomer Khans in Bollywood – Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. Three of probably the biggest stars in the Indian film industry arrived in style and took no time to become the heartthrobs of millions across the world. They continued to literally rule the Hindi film industry for more than two decades.

On the other hand, we have Ranveer Singh, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranbir Singh who have also successfully proved themselves with their work. So, celeb astrologer and face reader, Pandit Jagannath Guruji finds out how 2021 would be for these three leading actors.

How 2021 would be for Ayushmann, Ranveer and Ranbir?

Ayushmann Khurrana:

Astrological calculations and face reading of Ayushmann suggests that he has certainly grown as an actor since making his debut with ‘Vicky Donor’ in 2012. It is expected that in 2021 the audience would see him using his talent in ways better than he has till now. His liking as an actor is also slated to witness a spike with the release of his films in 2021. Ayushmann’s reputation is that of a smart actor who touches upon sensitive issues and taboos pertaining to society. Right from his first film Vicky Donor to his 2020 release Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Ayushmann has made incessant attempts to make such topics debatable within the family and social sphere. He will continue to work on these kinds of projects and we might expect two of his movies making it to theatres in 2021.

Ranveer Singh:

He is possibly the most hardworking and energetic among the current generation of actors. From playing young Delhi lad Bittoo Sharma in Band Baaja Baaraat to street rapper Murad Ahmed in Gully Boy or fearsome Sultan Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat, he has amazed the audience every time he has appeared on the silver screen. In 2021, Ranveer will continue to be hardworking but will become even more selective about the projects he takes up. It seems the actor came determined to carve an altogether different path as Bollywood’s leading man. It is quite likely that in 2022 Ranveer would launch his own production house. Two of his upcoming films are expected to release in 2021.

Ranbir Kapoor

Unlike his peers, Ranbir might not have it all hunky-dory in 2021. His face reading suggests that the Kapoor scion might remain in a confused frame of mind in the coming year and eventually might not end up choosing the right films. A possible reason for him being in such a situation is that he probably has too much to handle on his plate, such as marriage. You read that right, 2021 might be the wedding year for Bollywood’s next most romantic couple – Ranbir and Alia. The actor is expected to remain involved in a lot more things. However, towards the end of the next year, Ranbir will shine yet again and recover for losses, if any. Three of his films, including Brahmastra, are likely to be released next year. Also Read: THESE are the top 5 zodiac signs who speak fluent sarcasm and have mastered the art

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :pinkvilla

Share your comment ×