Parent to a teenager? Follow these easy tips for the right kind of parenting for your teen

Teenage is probably the most difficult age for your kid as well as for you. Your kid is no longer a kid and needs a supportive and understanding parent. Here’s how you can be just that.

Teenage is a time when kids are growing up and are on their way to becoming confident adults. They are somewhere in between a kid and an adult and are, therefore, trying to find their bearings. They are a lot of physical and mental changes that they face during these years. At such times, all they want from you is to be supportive and open-minded.

You as a parent, have to have your kids’ back and give them the parental support they need. They are no longer a kid and thus, need to be treated and cared for, differently. Here are 5 ways to parent your teen and connect with them.

Be a friend

At this point, it probably the best idea to be a friend first and then a parent. Treat them as your equal and discuss things with them. Do not treat them as a kid and accept that they are growing up.

Respect their space

Your kid needs space and privacy. They are having new experiences and will also have some things that they will not be too comfortable sharing with you. Trust your kid and don’t peep in their phones or read their texts.

Communicate

Communicate as much as you can with your kid. Make efforts to have meals together and spend time with them every day. Spend quality time with them, discuss their day, their experiences and tell them about your day.

Comfort them

This is a stage when they are lost and they need someone to guide them and tell them that things will be better. Let them know that you are there for them and comfort them whenever they need you.

Be supportive

The best way to encourage your child to share things with you is to be supportive of whatever they do. If they are confiding in you by telling you something unconventional, then don’t critique them, instead, support them and guide them if they go wrong.

