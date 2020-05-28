Parenting after Divorce: 10 Strategies to be a good co parent for the well being of your child

Co-parenting is the predominant factor for your child’s well-being. It impacts your children in several ways. So, here are some ways to be good at co-parenting and improve your co-parenting skills.

Co-parenting plays a major role in a child’s life. It should meet your child’s needs and expectations. It also helps the child to build a healthy relationship with both the parents. It is predominantly important to be on good terms with your partner keeping all the relationship issues aside because this influences your child’s mental health a lot. Often partners cannot cope up with parenting properly after their divorce due to which their children have to suffer a lot. Joint custody can be tough initially as there are other responsibilities as well. And you two have to make all decisions mutually. So, this can also be dicey as we all have different perspectives on anything and this may make it tough for us to make any joint decision. Hence, we have provided strategies for co-parenting after divorce.

How to be a good co-parent? Find out

The key for co-parenting Your marriage is over but not your family. You may have numerous issues with your ex-husband, but don’t let that ruin your child’s life. You will have to adjust for the sake of your child’s happiness. Benefits of co-parenting for kids If you are co-parenting properly with your partner, then your kids will have a secure future. Here's why:

Better self-esteem: When your kids are loved by both the parents, it will be easier for them to cope up with the divorce. They will adjust to the situation and will have improved self-esteem.

The expectation of your children from you: When there are similar rules between both parents, your children know what to expect from their parents and what in turn is expected from them.

Problem-solving behaviour: When kids watch their parents work peacefully for their upbringing, they develop problem-solving behaviour in them. They know how to solve any issue peacefully. A healthy example to follow: A healthy co-parenting teaches kids how to keep a strong bond with everyone. Mentally healthy: Children, who have experienced healthy co-parenting, are emotionally and mentally healthier than those who have been exposed to conflict in parents. They tend to develop depression, anxiety or ADHD. Tips for a smart co-parenting style Here are the tips to advance your co-parenting skills: 1- Never vent your suppressed feelings in front of your kids to feel relieved because those thoughts will have a negative impact on your child’s mental state. 2- You may get angry at your partner for a reason. But you cannot burst out at your child for it. No matter what, you have to be calm to them. 3- Never use your children to convey your messages to your partner. It shows that you want to involve your kid in the conflict as well. 4- Saying negative things about your ex-husband to your children means you are making them choose between their parents. Avoid this as your children have the right to be with both of their parents without any influence. Increase the communications with your ex

For establishing a good co-parenting method, you have to communicate with your ex for each and every moment. But it may not be easy after the separation. So, here are some ways to communicate with your ex for good parenting: 1- If it is too tough for you to talk to your ex, suppose that she or he are your colleagues and your child’s well-being is the work. Just talk to your ex cordially with respect. 2- For anything, always ask or discuss it with your ex. Taking at a decision alone is not a good way to deal with the situation. 3- Listening is an important part of communication. Even if you don’t agree, first, listen to what they are trying to say carefully. 4- While communicating, you have to show restraint sometimes. Don’t overreact to everything that your ex says about parenting. You have to be patient. 5- Initially, it will be tough to do. But after some time, you have to converse with your ex regularly. You have to keep in touch with him for the sake of your children.

6- Always stay focused on your child. None of your or your ex’s needs should be the centre of your discussion. It should always be about your kids.

