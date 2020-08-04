Parenting Tips: 5 Mistakes to avoid while sleep training your baby

Babies sleep pattern depends a lot on how you train them. Sleep training should be given patiently to your baby as it takes time for them to get adjusted with the routine. So, here are certain mistakes to avoid while giving the training to your little one.

Sleep training a baby is a crucial time for every parent. They have to be patient enough as this process takes time to get adjusted. Right after the birth, babies sleep cycle is different which makes parents spend several sleepless nights.

So, sleep-training is given to babies to get them on a strict routine. But often parents complain about being unable to bring their little ones on the right track. It’s maybe because they are doing it wrong. That’s why you need to know about these common mistakes that should be avoided while sleep training your baby.

Mistakes to avoid while sleep training your baby:

1-Since babies are now adjusting to normal life outside the womb, so their sleep routines don’t have any balance. They don’t have anything to soothe themselves. So, they tend to fall asleep right after having their meal and infants need to be fed every two to three hours. But don’t use this as a trick to make your baby fall asleep easily. Then he or she will fall asleep after each meal and his normal sleep routine will get ruined.

2-When babies cry, mothers immediately try to calm them. Next time, wait for a while to see if he or she can be alright on their on. Otherwise, he or she will use this as a way to avoid sleeping and play. So, let them soothe on their own.

3-Before the baby completes 6 months of age, mothers need to feed them in the middle of the night as well. Babies can use this as a way to fall asleep again. Parents also tend to just feed them when babies wake up at night. So, try to avoid this routine once they turn 6 months old.

4-While sleep training your baby, never let him or her take a nap on the stroller. Then, they may find it hard to sleep in their crib.

5-Often parents let their babies stay up late, thinking that they would sleep for a longer period. But this can actually backfire. Babies who stay up late get overtired and find it hard to fall asleep. So, let them sleep naturally.

Also Read: Parenting Tips: 9 Healthy finger foods for your baby

Share your comment ×