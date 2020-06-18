  1. Home
Parenting Tips: 5 Natural remedies to cure stomach ache of your kids

If your kids are suffering from tummy ache, then you can try these home remedies to give relief from the discomfort. So, read on to know the easy and natural remedies for stomach ache.
Kids often suffer from stomach ache and this is one of the most common issues of them. Parents also complain about it a lot and sometimes they fail to do manage it. Stomach ache or tummy ache can be caused due to several reasons. One of the most common is food habits. It can also occur because of the digestion problem or irregular bowel movements. 

It is always advisable to consult a doctor if this pain arouses frequently. But before that, you can try some natural home remedies to cure the pain. If they also don’t work, then go to your family physician. So, here are some home remedies to heal the tummy pain.

Home remedies to cure stomach pain among kids:

Yoghurt

Yoghurt is highly effective for stomach ache and diarrhoea. It improves gut health by increasing good bacteria in the intestine. So, yoghurt is a natural remedy for it.

CRAP Diet

Often, constipation can be the reason for the tummy ache. So, you can put your child on a CRAP diet which includes cherries, raisins, apricots, prunes. But talk to a dietician for that first.

Physical Activity

Regular physical activities like walking, running, playing, etc. are extremely necessary for your child to improve digestion process.

Ginger

Give him ginger tea to get relief from the pain. Ginger is rich in antioxidants which will decrease the production of free radicals in the body.

Chamomile tea

Chamomile tea is a great remedy for stomach ache. It has anti-inflammatory properties which help to relieve abdominal discomfort.

If the problem still persists after all these remedies and most importantly if your child loses appetite, then it is advised to visit a doctor.

