Parenting Tips: 7 learning disorders every parent should know about

These are several learning disorders that affect our reading and writing skills. It may also have negative impacts on an individual's life in adult age. Hence, you should know about the learning disorders to protect your child from them at the initial stage. Read on to know more.

Learning disorders are the impairments of the psychological processes. It mainly affects the way of reading, writing or doing math. One of the most common learning disorders is Dyslexia that affects almost 80 to 90 percent of our learning abilities. Learning disorders can even affect higher-level skills like organisation, time planning, abstract reasoning, long or short term memory and attention, etc. They can have negative impacts on an individual's life not only in academic ground but also in relationships with family, friends and the workplace. But learning disabilities should not be confused with learning problems like intellectual disability and emotional disturbances, etc. So, check out the different learning disorders so that you can protect your child from them.

These are the common learning disorders that we should aware of to protect our child. Check them out below.

Auditory Processing Disorder (APD)

Also known as Central Auditory Processing Disorder, this is a condition where the sound gets affected while getting travelled to the ear for being processed in the brain. People with this disorder don't understand the sounds in words. They also find it hard to detect where a sound is coming from.

Dyscalculia

This is a disorder where a person's ability to understand numbers and learn maths gets affected. They also have a bad comprehension of math symbols, may struggle to memorise and organise numbers, have a problem to tell the time and count.

Dysgraphia

This affects a person's handwriting ability and fine motor skills. Problems in this disorder are vague handwriting, inconsistent spacing, poor spatial planning on paper, incorrect spelling, difficulty to compose writing.

Dyslexia

This disorder affects reading and related language-based processing skills. People with this disability have problems in reading fluently, decoding, reading comprehension, recalling, writing, spelling, and speech as well. It is often referred to as a Language-Based Learning Disability.

Language Processing Disorder

In this disability, people have difficulty to attach meaning to sound groups that form words, sentences and stories. People cannot interpret the sounds coming into the brain. They can only relate to the processing of language.

Nonverbal Learning Disabilities

It is characterized by a significant discrepancy between higher verbal skills and weaker motor, visual-spatial and social skills. People with NLD find it hard to interpret nonverbal cues like facial expressions or body language.

Visual Perceptual/Visual Motor Deficit

It affects the understanding of information that a person sees. People with this disability find it hard to understand shapes and printed letters, find it hard to cut anything, hold the pencil tightly.

