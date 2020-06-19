  1. Home
Parenting Tips: 7 Nutritious foods for kids who are picky eaters

Is your kid extremely picky when it comes to eating? Then, they may lack important nutritions in their body for being too choosy with their food habits. So, here are some tasty yet healthy foods that are good for their taste buds and health as well.
8833 reads Mumbai
One of the biggest problems of parents is feeding their kids. They throw a lot of tantrums while eating and don’t want to have healthy food most of the time. As a result, kids often lack important nutrients in their body which later cause major health issues. It happens because nutrition is mostly in veggies, fruits, etc. and they are always willing to have fried foods or fast foods.

But your kids need to have those vitamins and minerals at any cost. So, what to do at this moment? Well, nutritious foods don’t need to be boring always. You can make them tasty so that they indulge in those foods and get nutrition as well. Hence, we have given some ideas to give your kids healthy foods in a different way who are really picky eaters.

How to make healthy foods for picky eaters?

Stir-fried broccoli

This veggie can be smelly for kids, but if you sauté them or stir-fry and sprinkle some salt on them, then your kids will be able to enjoy them.

Tomato soup

Tomato is rich in Vitamin C, so give them a hot bowl of tomato soup. But don’t go with the commercial ones; make your own tomato soup at home. They can have it with bread.

Chicken satay

If your little picky-eater doesn’t want to have grilled chicken, then cut the chicken pieces into small chunks and put them on a stick.

Cauliflower

Most of the kids don’t like to have veggies. So, for them, you can cut cauliflower in small pieces and roast them to make it tasty.

Chickpeas

Chickpeas are rich in protein and fibre. So, roast them with salt, pepper and olive oil to create a crispy snack for your kids.

Green beans

Kids like to have anything that is crispy. So, mix bread crumbs, eggs and flour together and then dip the beans in the mixture and bake them with some oil for 10 to 15 minutes at 450 degrees temperature.

Hummus

Hummus is a popular dip or spread that is made out of chickpeas. It’s rich, nutritious and has proteins. So, you can make this spread for your kids to have it with bread or sandwich.

Credits :parents, getty images

