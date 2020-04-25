Parenting Tips: 7 reasons why playing is important for your child’s development

Playing is crucial for the development of your child. Read on to know more.

Playing is important for a child’s development. It is more than just a pleasurable activity. It helps them to understand the world and discover how their body works. It also allows them to use their creativity while contributing to their cognitive, physical, social and emotional well-being of a child. Playing allows the parents to spend more time with their child, which helps them build a stronger bond.

Unfortunately, kids don’t play as much as they used to due to technology, fast-paced lifestyle and other factors. The fast-paced life has not only changed adults’ life but it has had an impact on little children as well. But it is important to understand that if you want to bring up a healthy and happy child, you must indulge them in some kind of outdoor activities. Apart from individual development, it will also help them be more social and allow them to get along with other children.

Here are 7 reasons why playing is important for your child:

1) It will increase your child’s self-awareness and self-esteem by letting them connect to the world outside.

2) It also helps to build and maintain their physical strength.

3) Your kid will learn new skills which will increase their confidence.

4) Playing promotes independent thinking skills by allowing them to use their imagination.

5) Having enough toys or other children around will help them express themselves.

6) Playing outside will also help them learn about the natural and social environment.

7) They learn to have playful interaction with other people which allows them to grow up safely and organically.

