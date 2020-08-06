Parenting Tips: 7 Unusual reasons why your baby cannot sleep

If your baby used to sleep properly earlier and now is unable to fall asleep, then you need to help him or her. There are certain reasons that are not so common but can disturb your baby’s sleep. Some of them are provided below.

Baby’s sleeping issues are one of the biggest concerns of parents. It generally takes a lot of time to get your infant into a strict routine of sleeping. They tend to stay up late and have an interrupted sleep which disturbs parents' sleep routine as well. But you have to be patient with your little one to make them adjusted with the new sleep routine.

But often babies cannot fall asleep due to some reasons which parents don’t understand. As a result, they have frequent sleeping problems. Some of the reasons are as follows:

Reasons why your baby is not sleeping?

They are overtired

This is a huge misconception that babies will sleep better if they become overtired. Overtiredness makes them fussier. They tend to wake up from their sleep frequently in such a situation. To prevent this, keep them on a schedule.

They are overstimulated

When baby’s surrounding is exciting and stimulating, then they cannot be calm. Hence, they become hyper-alert which prevents their sleep.

Your baby is not on a healthy routine

Not only for sleep, but you also have to maintain a strict routine for your infant right from feeding, playing to bathing.

Your baby needs a prop to sleep

There is a prop of your baby and he cannot sleep without it. So, you have to make them habituated to sleep without any prop.

They may have a physical discomfort

If your baby used to sleep properly earlier and now has completely stopped, then consult your paediatrician. He or she may have a medical problem.

They didn’t have enough solid food

If your baby is 5 months of age or older, then he or she needs to be fed solid foods, otherwise they won’t sleep properly.

They are feeling too cold or hot

Check if they are too sweaty or shivering and adjust the fan or a/c temperature accordingly.

