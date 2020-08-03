  1. Home
Parenting Tips: 9 Healthy finger foods for your baby

Are you thinking to introduce fingers foods to your baby? Make these foods both healthy and tasty. These are some of them that will provide your baby with the right amount of nutrition.
Mumbai
Introducing finger foods to babies is an exciting moment for parents. There are certain risks for the little ones to get choked or allergies due to the foods. So, it is always advisable to talk to your paediatrician before giving the foods.

But health is also important. So, why don’t you opt for the finger foods that are tasty and nutritious as well? In this way, you can make the mealtime fun and provide your baby with a healthy diet. Check out the healthy finger foods for your baby right below.

Finger foods for babies.

Dry cereal

Dry cereal is one of the best options in finger foods. They mix well with the saliva that makes it easy for the baby to chew and swallow with choking.

Bread

Small pieces of bread are great starter finger food. And you can put mashed banana or avocado, hummus or peanut butter on the bread when your baby is around 9 or 12 months old.

Scrambled eggs

Cut them into very small pieces to give your little one. And avoid adding salt to it.

Avocado

Avocados are a potential source of omega-3 fatty acids which help to enhance your child’s brain development.

Tofu

Tofu is a plant-based source of protein which makes a great finger food for your baby. It won’t be hard for them to chew it for being soft.

Cooked vegetables

Cooked veggies like sweet potato, carrot, broccoli, cauliflower are good options to offer your baby as finger foods. And as he gets older, you can start giving him steamed carrot sticks or roasted sweet potatoes.

Cheese

As your baby gets 6 months of age, start giving small cubes of cheese. If he shows any sign of dairy allergy, stop giving cheese right then and consult your doctor.

Meats

Diced chicken breasts are also considered to be good finger food. Make sure they are thoroughly cooked and cut into very small pieces.

Fish

Fish can be introduced when your baby gets one year old. This should also be cooked properly.

