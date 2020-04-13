Parenting Tips: 9 Things you should never say to your kid

Trying to say the right things to your kid but failing miserably? Here is a list of 9 things you should avoid saying to your kid.

What you say to your child is a pretty big deal. As they grow up, they tend to get more impressionable. They might not be able to grasp the meaning of everything you say completely, but they will not let a hard judgment or a rude comment pass. What you expose your kid to is most likely what they will carry with them, which is why you should be cautious of what you say to your children.

Unfortunately, there is no manual to being an excellent parent. You will make mistakes and it's ok. All you can do is learn how to talk to your kid. Sometimes you might say things to them that will give them the wrong idea or message without even realising it. But that doesn’t mean you can’t rectify that. The best thing about kids is that they forget and forgive easily. So, make fewer mistakes and say appropriate things to your kids. How? Read on.

Here is a list of 9 things you should never say to kids.

“You’re too young to know the value of money”

Going through difficult financial times? Doesn’t matter how big of a crisis it is, don’t tell your kid about it. Discuss it with your spouse or friends, but don’t bring it up in front of your kids. Laying that load on your kid can make them anxious and sad.

“You’re fat”

Telling your kid to eat the right foods is one thing, but telling them they’re fat is downright rude and unnecessary. If that’s your way of encouraging them, it will not help. You will end up hurting your kid even if you don’t want to. Support them and give them the right guidance to stay fit and healthy.

“Stop Crying”

How many times have you said that phrase and it worked? Yes, it doesn’t. Plus, it's important for your kid to let his emotions and frustrations out of his system. You don’t want to let your child suppress his or her feelings because child depression is real.

“Your sibling is better than you”

Stop using this phrase if you don’t want your children to be alienated from each other. As a parent, it is important to acknowledge the fact that all your kids are different but you have to raise them the same way. Don’t compare them as a way to elicit the behaviour you want.

“That’s what girls/boys do”

Don’t limit your child from doing something because you think only boys or girls do that. Your child will grow up to believe in poisonous societal standards. Society is going to be enough of a hurdle later in life, a parent shouldn’t be another one.

“You are way better than that kid”

Children believe their parents and everything they say. Telling them they are good is okay but telling them they are better than others might make them obnoxious. So, the next time you think your child outshines everyone else, be subtle about it (even if it's true).

“I know you can do better than this”

Any comment that makes your kid feel like they are not making enough efforts to be better at school or sports or anything can make them feel disappointed in themselves.

If you want to do better, then be clear with them. Tell them what you expect and appreciate them every time your kid tries to go an extra mile just to make you feel proud.

“Stop overreacting”

It’s natural for parents to calm their kid down. But telling them not to overreact isn’t the right way. While it may seem an overreaction to you as an adult, but for them it's normal. Try to talk to them and find out a way to calm their heightened emotions. Get the job done without hurting your kid!

“Get rid of your friends, they’re bad news!”

The moment you tell your kid that you don’t like their friend, he or she becomes more intrigued. You have to make peace with the fact that the kid you don’t like is friends with your child. The key here is to have an open relationship with your kid that will help you communicate better. This way you can help them separate right from wrong without being too obvious.

