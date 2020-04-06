Parenting Tips: Check out THESE fun games to play with your kids during the lockdown period

Due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, India has been under lockdown. All are staying at home with their family and doing work from home. You may ignore that your kids are getting bored being at home for the whole day. You have to maintain your own work and complete the household chores, but try to spend some quality time with your kids as well and do some fun activities with them. For example, you can play some indoor games with them, get busy with painting, etc.

This will help you to have some quality time with your kids and your kids can also indulge in fun activities to get over with their boredom. And for indoor games, there are several options like dumb charades, pictionary and others.

Some fun indoor games you can play with your kids during the lockdown period.

Recreate old pictures

In this game, you have to bring out old family albums and pick out some photos. Now, try to make the same poses with your kids and capture the moment. You will not only have fun while doing this, but you can also revive the old memories.

Playing cards

When you don’t have any other things, then a pack of cards is a really great idea to have some fun. You can play UNO, rummy, poker to have a great time with your kids.

Pictionary

This game is a bit similar to Dumb Charades. Divide your family into two teams- team A and team B. Now, Team A will give a word to one of the members of team B. The team B member has to draw that thing on board and his team will guess the word. You can’t enact or write or speak the word.

Treasure hunt

Gather some books, old bottles, toys and hide them in different places in your house. Now tell your family to find them. The person with the maximum number of hidden things will be the winner of the game.

Dumb Charades

This is one of the best games that everyone loves to play. You can also play this game with your kids to have fun. First, divide your family into two teams. Team A will give a movie name to a person from the team B. He will enact the movie name with signs.