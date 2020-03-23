Parenting Tips: Coronavirus homeschooling? Five ways to keep your kids engaged and learning

Temporary homeschooling and a tight work from home schedule isn’t exactly a match made in heaven. To smoothen things out at your end, we hope these five tips come in handy.

Amidst the stress and scare of a deadly pandemic, schools have been locked down and exams cancelled to curb the spread of Coronavirus. With children restricted within the four walls or their homes, parents are scrambling to figure out how they can keep their child’s education going at home. While social media is brimming with fun activities you can do while self-isolating, academics will always remain every parent’s concern. As we all are going to be grounded for a bit, homeschooling is worth a shot.

We know balancing the responsibilities of a stay-at-home parent and simultaneously working from home is not a cake walk, how can one sweep past such a muddle? Enter, aim for survival, not perfection. It is as stressful for a parent as it for a child to be confined with their homes. You don’t have to be a straight-out-of-Pinterest parent to survive homeschooling during an ongoing pandemic. Here are our top five suggestions which you need to browse through while keeping your children engaged and on top of their academics during a health crisis.

Tip 1: Plan and prioritise the core subjects

If you aren’t a teacher by profession, get yourself some realistic goals. Don’t attempt to gnaw down the entire curriculum; it will just add more stress to your child’s life. Prioritise the subjects- start with English and Maths. We are firm believers that this is a good enough start. Once your study routine is smoothened, try and touch base with other subjects.

Tip 2: Explain the concept of a makeshift school

Bombing your kids with ‘you have to’ or ‘you will be grounded if you don’t’ isn’t the right way to go about things now. And to be honest, they already are grounded. Make your kids understand the purpose of the task and it will enable them to understand why they are being asked to do it in the first place. Once you have this down, you can start discussing their new curriculum.

Tip 3: Establish new routines

There is going to be an obvious shift in your daily routines. Since children react well to structure, try to strike some resemblance between their actual school routine and the new makeshift routine. Make sure your work commitments fall in line with your child’s current academic routine. Offer them with breaks and downtime as this will ease them into the new structure.

Tip 4: Tips on teaching core subjects

There is no denying that not all of us ace at Maths and English. You and your child are practically in the same boat and being hard on your child won’t work in your favour. Stubbornness is different from being firm. If things aren’t working out don’t be too critical of yourself or your child. Remember, there are no exams (at least now).

Tip 5: You can’t pour from an empty cup

Take time to relax, have a varied and balanced diet and partake in physical exercise. Regular breaks, physical education, arts and crafts too should be included in your new makeshift school routine.

We hope your homeschooling gets a tad bit easier with these five tips.

