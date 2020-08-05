Parenting Tips: Here’s everything you should know about baby formula

When you feed your infant with baby formula, there are several things to consider. Read on to know more about these things.

Baby formula plays a major role in an infant’s life. Since if you are only giving this to your baby, then it has to provide all important nutrients for healthy growth. And hence, you need to be very cautious while feeding your baby with it. It’s also important even if you are just supplementing it.

So, there are lots of things to know about feeding your baby with a formula. It is different than breastmilk, so you might see certain changes in your baby. Read below to know more about it.

Things to know about baby formula:

1-Do not just put the nipple of the bottle into the infant's mouth to finish the formula. The skin-to-skin and eye-to-eye contacts are very important as it aids in brain development. So, take your baby on the lap and take time while feeding. Include chatting and singing in the feeding session as well.

2-Make sure the milk is warm or at room temperature from the beginning. There is no need to warm the bottle up before serving the formula in it. Babies generally like their milk warm.

3-Never heat the bottle in a microwave oven as the formula may get unevenly warmer that can burn your baby’s tongue. If your baby likes the formula to be warm, then put the bottle in a bowl of hot water.

4-The smell and colour of the poop are different in babies who have formula milk than those who are breastfed. So, there’s no need to worry about it.

5-Use the scoop that comes with the product only. This will help to have the right proportion of formula for each meal.

6-Make sure you add water first and then the formula.

7-If there is any problem, consult the paediatrician immediately.

