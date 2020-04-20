Parenting Tips: Here’s how to raise happy and positive kids

Happiness is necessary in a world based on performance and outer demeanour. A happy childhood can ensure a successful future. Here are 9 simple steps to raise a happy and positive child.

Raising a child is a difficult job and all parents want to raise a happy and positive kid. But how do you do that? While the definition of happiness is different for everyone, the main idea behind the concept remains the same. Giving happiness to your child might become his reason for success later in life. Raising a happy and positive child isn’t a momentary bliss or immediate pleasure, it is quite the opposite.

You have to put in efforts to ensure that your child is happy. When kids are happy, they grow up to be smart and successful as well. And happiness comes from well-being, which is one of the most important aspects a parent should focus upon. For parents who think happiness is above all when it comes to raising a child, this article is for you. One thing before we start discussing the things you can do to make your child happy is being happy yourself.

Here are 9 tips on how you can raise happy and positive children.

1. Encourage your kid to build relationships. Maybe start with asking your child to perform small acts of kindness.

2. Relentlessly telling them to be their best is not going to do your kids any good. So, don’t expect perfection which brings us to the next point.

3. Praise them for their effort and hard work even if they fail at a task. Don’t overburden them with the pressure to be the smartest kid in the room.

4. Teach them to think optimistically. Optimism is a highway to happiness and a less troubled teenager.

5. Teach your kid to be emotionally intelligent. It's simple, help them understand their emotions and you try to fathom those emotions too.

6. Dedicate some time to your kids and explore their world. It will allow you to learn the inner workings of a child’s mind. More playtime, having dinner together – whatever you can squeeze in your tight schedule.

7. Now that you know that you should praise your child. It is time to make positive affirmations a part of your daily life.

8. Let your kids realize their dream even if it is just about building sandcastles right now. Be open to all ideas, allowing them to think aloud and just be there with your unwavering support.

9. Admit it or not, our surroundings have a direct influence on our personality. Ensure that your kid is surrounded by people and things that exude happiness and values.

