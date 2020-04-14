Parenting Tips: Here’s how you can prepare to become a father for the first time

If you are going to be a father, then you might have many questions every time about the arrival of the baby. This is the most exciting moment of everyone’s life. So, here are some tips to get ready for fatherhood.

Becoming a father is indeed a special moment in everyone’s life. When you become a dad, there will be certain changes that you need to make in your life. You have to take care of the baby along with your wife. There will be changes in your lifestyle and regular routine. It is good to be fully prepared for the moment.

No matter how much you are ready for it, there will be some moments when you will struggle to find a solution. You will be experiencing several new things in your fatherhood. There will be all kinds of emotions- happiness, irritation, tiredness. But over-all you will cherish the feeling of being a dad.

Fatherhood: Tips to be ready for being the new dad.

1- You are not carrying the baby, but that doesn’t mean you cannot be a part of this pregnancy. You can be mentally involved and support to your partner. Read some books written on pregnancy and do some online research as well. This will be also helpful for the would-be-mom while facing any pregnancy symptoms like morning sickness, dizziness, etc.



2- Concentrate on your health before the baby arrives. If you smoke regularly then quit it right then. Research says smoking exposure can cause congenital heart diseases in the newborns. You can also try to change your food habits. Once the baby comes, you have to spend many sleepless nights, so a healthy diet plan will keep your health on the check.

3- You can also talk to your parents about fatherhood. You all can work as a team for the newborn.

4- Talk to some fellow dads that you know. This will help you to get some advice about fatherhood. They can talk to you about their experience of being a dad for the first time. They will tell you how to handle tough situations.

5- Go to every prenatal appointment with your partner. This will make you more excited about the pregnancy. You can also talk to the doctor directly if you have any question. They can guide you with some advice.

6- If you guys are going for normal delivery, then you have to be alert all the time. Be prepared for it and do proper research from your side to handle that final moment.



7- Often, the baby shower ceremony is associated with the would-be-mom. But you are also an important part of this moment. So, try to involve yourself in it.



8- When you are going to be a father, you have to make some serious decisions. You have to do savings for your family. There should be a proper plan for child care, creating a space for the baby, etc. This is the right time to think about these step-by-step. As once the baby comes, you two will hardly get any time to think about it.



9- Postpartum depression is a common problem among new moms. They experience certain mood swings, anxiety, etc. after giving birth. This is the most significant time when you have to be there with your partner. Do some prior research on it so that you can help her to deal with the situation.

10- Since you are also an important part of this pregnancy, so share responsibilities with your partner. The new mom doesn’t have to do all the things for the baby. So, talk to her about these and shares the tasks between you two. In this way, none of you will feel this to be a burden on your life. You can learn changing diapers, giving a bath to the baby, singing a good-night song for him, doing household chores, doing necessary things for your partner, etc.



11- Both the mom and the baby need proper sleep. So, help them to get a sound sleep. When the mom is sleeping, try to take care of the house and the baby. Try to sleep in shifts.



12- Since the baby is the new member of your family, he or she will be requiring all the attention right now. So, you may feel a little disconnected or less important to your family. But this is not the case. You are equally important to your baby lie his mother. You can create a great attachment with your baby during this time.

