Parenting Tips: Here's how you can keep your kids busy at home during the lockdown

Are your kids also getting bored at home in this lockdown period? Don’t let them get addicted to mobile phones during this time. Give them new tasks every day and keep them occupied. Check out the tips to do it below.

Before the lockdown period caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, kids were bound to a strict routine. School, homework, tuition, playing games, etc. were an integral part of their life. But now, they hardly have anything to do in this lockdown period. Study time and mobile games are the only things they do at home. But during this time, they may get distracted and would want to do other things apart from their studies as they are constantly staying at home.

Kids of this generation are addicted to smartphones. They are constantly playing games or watching cartoons on it. This has to be stopped as the harmful rays strains their eyes. Hence, they cannot spend the whole day watching videos and playing games. So, parents have to keep them busy with other things. They can try to keep them busy by letting them do various activities to keep them occupied for the entire day.

Activities for Kids: You can try these tips to keep your kids busy during the lockdown.

Maintain a strict routine

Set a routine for them to eat, sleep, study and play at a particular time. Make them practice it to maintain this rule every day. This will help them to get a good sleep and do everything on time.

Virtual meeting with friends

Since they cannot meet their friends and play with them, let them talk to their friends virtually. Make a video call and let them have some fun time through technology.

Give them new tasks

Apart from studies, give them different tasks sometimes like helping you in the kitchen. You can also tell them to give their father a helping hand for gardening. Tell them to do some craft-related things as well.

Spend time with them

Start doing different activities with them like exercises, dancing, or playing any indoor games together.

