Parenting Tips: Here's why clicking and posting too many pictures of your kid online can be harmful

Nothing is good in excess and clicking and posting too many pictures of your kid online is also good. Read on to know why.

Parents love to capture all the moments of their kids and thanks to technology and cellphones, one can click pictures of their children almost every time. Many parents not only like to click photos but also share it online. Earlier during no social media phase, parents used to keep the photos with them in their own memories but now, they love to share it with the world. As the old saying goes nothing is good in excess, this applies to sharenting as well.

For the unversed, sharenting means overuse of social media by parents to share content based on their kids. You must have noticed how many kids who are barely a year old have their own social media handles which are handled by either mom or dad. As per a study by internet security company AVG around 81 percent of kids under the age of two have some kind of digital profile or footprint. Read on to know why taking too many pictures of your kid and sharing online can harm them.

1. Excessive clicking and posting of pictures can lead to narcissism

Excessive clicking and posting can lead to an inflated sense of self-worth. After a point, they are chances of them picking up camera to take selfies. As per a study, which was published in The Open Psychology Journal, researchers from Swansea University and Milan University found that excessive use of social media, in particular the posting of images and selfies, is associated with a subsequent increase in narcissism by an average of 25 percent.

2. They may face trouble in forming childhood memories

Unfortunately, many parents pay less attention to the moment as they are busy clicking pictures of their kids and this can affect childhood memories' formation. A psychologist Linda Henkel from Fairfield University in Connecticut found what she called a "photo-taking impairment effect." As per the study, memories can be impaired if people are busy behind the lens and not at the moment.

3. Increases the risk of identity theft

With photos, we also end up revealing sensitive information such as name, birth date and gender etc. Identity theft are quite common nowadays and someone can misuse information of your kid.

4. Kids can end up caring too much about what other people think

Kids, as early as 24 months old, start caring about what others think of them. Other people’s comments on social media can affect their thinking and attitude. They may follow either good or bad way in order to please other people forgetting about themselves and their needs.

5. They may face discrimination at a young age

Cyberbullying, ethnic jokes, insulting memes and trolling, unfortunately, is only rising. And sometimes there are some who even troll kids and discriminate them on the basis of their looks among others. Khloe Kardashian, for example, had to clap back as those who criticized her daughter’s biracial skin tone. Many kids even get threatened with violence because of the color of their skin. Just comments can have a big impact on them.

