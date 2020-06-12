Parenting Tips: How much screen time is too much for your toddler?

Preschoolers have started spending too much time looking at screens. Here is what you can do to avoid the consequences.

There is no doubt that children’s use of mobile devices has increased over the past decade. A study published in the journal Pediatrics found that a child spends nearly 2 hours a day looking at the screen. The study included 346 parents and kids from ages 3 to 5. The scientists tracked the usage of smartphones. Half of the parents who participated in the study didn’t know how much time their kids spent on their phones.

According to experts, too much screen time can have a negative impact on their developing brain. Ages 2-5 is the right time for optimal brain development and too much screen time can disrupt this development. It also interrupts the child’s social and emotional development, important for a child to be able to develop problem-solving skills. It is important for parents to keep track and decrease their child’s screen time.

How much time is too much screen time?

It was found that, on average, toddlers are viewing screens for 2 hours or more per day, which is higher than the recommended number. While keeping the kid away from the screen is the best but it is nearly impossible to deviate your kid from the habit in this time and age. Which is why the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends one hour or less of “high-quality programming for kids between the ages 2 and 5.”

Here are some tips for parents to limit their kids’ screen time:

1) Do not entertain your child by giving them the mobile. Try to indulge them in some other activities to distract them from spending too much time looking at the screen.

2) Set a proper time for your kids when they can watch a device. Don’t allow them to watch it for too long.

3) There are several inappropriate apps out there, so your kid might download them unknowingly. Make sure you keep an eye on what they are watching or downloading.

4) Seek out interactive options to distract your child that requires more than just swiping up and down the screen.

5) Use parental controls to block or filter internet content as it is filled with inappropriate things you don’t want your toddler to see.

6) Avoid using your phone in front of your toddler. Set an example for them. You have the biggest influence on them and whatever you do, they will follow. They might not follow what you say but actions they might.

