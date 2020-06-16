Parenting Tips: Moms to be should remember THESE things in the unlock phase

Are you a mother to be then you should consider certain things. Read on to know more.

If you are reading this I am assuming you are a parent to be and want to have vital information now that lockdown has been lifted and unlock phase with new rules has been started. There is a lot of information and unfortunately misinformation as well on the internet for mothers to be and to be parents. There cannot be too much information on parenting as there are several things to consider. But instead of relying on anyone, it is always better to get tips straight from a horse's mouth.

We asked Dr. Rajalaxmi Walavalkar, Medical Director, IVF Specialist & Senior Gynecologist at Cocoon Fertility to share some tips that moms to be can keep in mind during this post-lockdown phase. She said, "Attributing to fluctuations in hormones, pregnancy itself takes a toll on the to-be mother’s emotional health, giving rise to unwanted anxiety and mood swings. The two-month-long lockdown has already stressed almost everyone and pregnant women are no exception. Even as the new unlock phase starts to-be parents need to maintain a fine balance emotional well-being."

Hygiene is still important in the unlock phase

Upholding healthy well-being by ramping up hygiene aspects still continues to be of prime significance even in this phase. At the same time, it is vital to follow the safety and precautionary measures and self-care until you deliver.

Apart from this, it is also important to have open communication with your doctor regarding your worries and to gain as much information as you can in order to enable you to make informed choices while you are pregnant and even post-delivery.

Contact expectant mothers

Sometimes, it is also good to be in contact with other expectant mothers to enable you to share your anxieties and find common solutions to small issues. It is also alright to explore home remedies for small ailments. For example, you can consider drinking cold milk in case you experience acidity issues.

This will provide you relief instead of you dragging yourself to the hospital and exposing yourself to unnecessary risk of infections. You can also enroll yourself in to-be and new parent groups where-in a lot of topics get discussed in the forums. Being a member of such groups will take away the feeling of being alone in a crisis such as this and will help in reducing anxiety.

ALSO READ: Parenting Tips: Positive and encouraging things to say to your kids every day

Share your comment ×