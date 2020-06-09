Parenting Tips: Positive and encouraging things to say to your kids everyday

Not only adults, but kids also need motivation to feel good about themselves and achieve their goals in life. So, as a parent, you should start motivating and encouraging them from their childhood.

No matter, how tough things or situations are, saying the word yes always motivates us. It makes us focused to achieve things. This word is always associated with positivity which all we need in our lives to confront struggles. And this is also applicable for our kids because they need lot of motivation in their life to manage all hardships. But often, saying no is much easier for the parents to their kids but the effect of it is intense.

But saying no to everything doesn’t define you as a good or strict parent as well. You can still motivate and be strict to them without saying no for everything. And the best thing you can do for your kids is to say positive things to them to motivate. Certain examples have been given below. You can create yours also and make your child feel good about themselves.

Positive and encouraging things to say to your kids:

1- I love you.

2- You make me proud of you.

3- Your ideas are innovative.

4- Your words are meaningful.

5- I cherish every moment of being your parent.

6- I believe in you.

7- Your opinions matter in the family.

8- You are valuable and important.

9- You don’t have to be perfect to be good.

10- You can say yes.

11- You can say no.

12- You make me smile at every moment.

13- I am proud of you for doing this.

14- I knew you had given your best for this.

15- Don’t worry, mistakes happen in life.

16- Nothing will affect my love for you.

17- Don’t let mean people define who you are.

18- Do your best always.

19- You can change your mind.

20- You are smart.

21- Learn from your mistakes.

22- I can see you working and learning every day.

23- You are helpful.

24- You are creative.

25- Your thinking for anything is completely different and unique.

26- You can always ask for help.

27- You are worth it.

28- Don’t be afraid to be you.

29- I am excited to spend time with you.

30- I’m curious to know what you think.

31- I’m always there to listen to you.

32- Someone else’s poor behaviour is not an excuse for your own.

