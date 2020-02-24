Parenting Tips: THESE signs will help you understand if your newborn is hungry

Newborn babies can not express what they feel through words, hence new mommies find it difficult to understand if their baby is hungry or not. Here are some signs that'll help you understand if your newborn is hungry.

Parenting is a tough job. New mommies find it difficult and at times overwhelming to manage their babies. Since you sometimes don't tend to understand if your newborn is hungry or is crying because of some other reason. While the older kids can easily tell if they are hungry or thirsty, it's the newborn babies that find it most difficult to express what they are feeling.

They cannot express themselves in words, but they do give some signals which indicate that they are hungry. It's all about understanding their language. If you are a new mommie, then it might be difficult for you to comprehend what your baby is saying, but with time, it will become easy. And to ease it out for you, here are some common things a baby does when he or she is hungry.

If your baby is awake, alert and is crying, then the sign is clear he or she is hungry and wants food. If your baby is trying to get your attention by moving the body rapidly, then he/she might be hungry. Babies tend to throw their legs and arms around to gain your attention so that you know that they want something.

When babies are hungry, they constantly try putting their fingers into the mouth. If you see your baby doing so, then it's a sign that you need to feed them.

Babies can usually control their hunger, but if they start to move their head fast, it means that they are impatient and are extremely famished. Apart from moving their heads, they also make weird faces when they are restless because of hunger.

Crying loud is the most common sign of all. It is the last resort made by the little ones to grab our attention.

What if your little one cries even after being fed?

Crying is one of the most common signs of hunger, but seldom it can be due to some other reason. If your baby is showing constant signs of hunger for more than a few days then consult your child's paediatrician.

