Parenting Tips: THESE tips will help you control your temper with your child

Parenting is a tough job, and it's okay to get frustrated at times. But removing that on your kids is not okay. Here are some tips that'll help you control your temper in front of the kid.

Parenting is a tough job, and parents always try to do their best with their child, but at times they unintentionally lose their temper in front of their children. They don't mean to do so, but sometimes the situations become such that they cannot help but lose their temper in front of the kids. What you don't realise is that your child learns from your behaviour. So when you demonstrate patience, you're not only teaching your child to be patient, but you are giving a message that they are valued and validated. When you lose patience, you can create stress and frustration for your child.

So, to avoid losing your temper in front of the child, here are some things you can do. It's okay to lose temper and to be a bit upset, but removing your frustration on the child is not appropriate. Hence, to avoid that situation it is better to manage your temper and channel it in some other way. These steps will help you remain calm and parent effectively when anger overcomes you. You and your child will be better for it.

These tips will help you control your temper in front of your child.

Recognise your triggers:

Understanding what triggers is important and this will help you to stay cool and calm. Once you understand, what's that one thing that triggers your temper, then you can do your best to avoid it. Try changing the topic so that you don't lose your patience, or address the issue patiently.

Avoid arguing with your child:

When you find you are about to lose it, walk away from your child. Not only does this prevent you from starting down the wrong path, but it also models for your child an appropriate response when they are feeling overwhelmed themselves.

Don't have that parenting guilt:

Losing our tempers with our kids can lead to significant parenting guilt. And if you feel that guilt too, then realise that it's okay. So, give yourself a break and don't let your guilt about past actions keep you from parenting effectively in the future.

Apologise to your child if necessary:

If you think that you overreacted, then apologies to your child right away. It will teach the importance of forgiveness and will also make you their role model. There's nothing more powerful than a parent admitting their faults and offering a sincere apology.

Practice self-care:

Parents are harder on themselves than any other group of individuals I know of. Appreciate yourself, because that's very important for your sanity.

