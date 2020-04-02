Parenting Tips: What do these 5 weird habits of a toddler mean?

Is your kid eating weird things or taking off his clothes in public? Here are 5 weird habits of a toddler you might not understand.

From the first look to their first step, you have been proud of every moment in which your child has achieved a new milestone. Then he turned into a toddler and suddenly, you can’t keep up with him. He has turned demanding and does strange things. He does things that make you wonder if it is just a phase or if something is really wrong.

Toddlers are weird which can be a trouble for most parents. Acting strange and weird habits are a part of your child’s developing brain. But should you be worried? Well, some behaviours are perfectly normal and others are far more peculiar to be considered normal. But you must understand that most of these bizarre behaviours are short-lived phases that won't last long.

Without further ado, here are 5 weird toddler habits that have got all parents worked up.

1. Drinking bathwater

Children can’t tell the difference between bathwater and drinking water. Kids might find it fun to drink the water they are playing with.

What you can do: According to experts, sipping bathwater might not be harmful to your kid but you should refrain your kid from drinking it by giving them toys or anything that distracts him.

2.Taking off their clothes

Does your kid start to strip the moment he gets home? It might seem weird to you as an adult but kids don’t feel ashamed when they’re naked. They might do it every chance they get. This is one skill that they have learned on their own which gives them a sense of independence.

What you can do: If you will force your kid to keep the clothes on, it will never work. Instead, try to make them understand that taking off his clothes at home is okay, but not in public choices. You never know, giving him a choice might make him cooperate.

3. Shoving everything in the ear and nose

Not just the world, your toddler is discovering his body too. So, stuffing things in his nose and ear is just his way of exploring this new and fascinating thing.

What you can do: Be super attentive to avoid any choking incidents. If he wedged something in his nose, ask him to blow and it might come out. But if it's jammed in there, go to a paediatrician immediately.

4. Eating weird stuff

From boogers to dirt, your kid might eat everything he or she sees. It’s simply because they are curious about the world around them. But some kids who eat things like dirt, hair, clothing and plastic often might be suffering from a condition called pica.

What you can do: If your kid doesn’t do it often that's perfectly normal. But if your kid eats weird things all day long and refuses the foods you offer him, then consult a professional doctor.

5. Holding their breath

Breath-holding happens when your child is angry, upset, shocked or in pain. Your kid might cry and not breathe for up to 1 minutes, turn blue or faint for a while. This can be scary, especially for new parents.

What you can do: In most cases, your toddler will gain consciousness within a few minutes and it is nothing serious. But if you are still worried, you can visit a paediatrician just to be sure.

