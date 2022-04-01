Parenting tips for when your child wants to give up a sport or hobby

Children are often fascinated by new hobbies, sports or even musical instruments that they may wish to pursue by badgering you relentlessly. However, no sooner than they realise that their piano lessons, football training or art class would require several hours of practice a week; you learn that they want to give up the activity. As parents, you may be baffled by your ward’s sudden refusal to continue pursuing the activity.

While some hope to teach their kids an important lesson on never giving up on things, others wish to know what really prompted their kids to want to quit. So, you must consider these aspects before letting your little one give up on a hobby.

Hear their side of the story

Let your little one explain the reason why they wish to give it up. Probe them in a kind manner without rebuking them at first. In rare cases your kid may have a point and perhaps he wanted to quit because he by being bullied by other children. Maybe there was physical harm coming to him or her at the class. Make sure you make enquiries to get to the bottom of things. Try and see things from their point of view and then plan a meeting with their teacher or coach so that you can hear the other side of the story. It can help you get all the information on the situation.

Teach them the value of persistence

It is critical that your child learn the value of making a commitment. They probably pestered you for joining the class because all their friends were pursuing it. However, they must keep their word and follow through by practicing hard or studying well to ace the class.

Eradicate the fear of failure

Many times, when faced with a task that requires preparation, kids have the first impulse to quit. discourage this by explaining to your kid the significance of willpower. Show them examples of scientists or historical legends who failed the first few times they attempted to prove a theory but succeeded at last.

Teach them the importance of following through on challenges even when the going gets tough as it can build their character and self-esteem!

