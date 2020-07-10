Parenting Tips: Why does your baby put everything in his mouth?

Babies have a natural habit of putting everything in their mouth at a certain age. This is a common and natural thing which is hard to stop. So, you can take some prevention tips to protect your child from any harmful things.

Does your baby put everything in his mouth? Well, this is not something unusual. Every baby and toddler tends to taste everything with their mouth. There are several risks in it as they may catch germs and bacteria from that object. And they may also get choked. But it’s their natural habit so it would be tough to prevent them from doing it.

So, first, you need to know why this happens to babies. Why they put everything in their mouth. Read on to know more about it.

Causes and risks of babies for putting everything in their mouth:

Causes of this issue

When they develop their grip and hold, then they want to put in their mouth to experience the taste, size and texture of it. They are born with certain reflexes. One reflex is a muscle reaction to stimulation. The reflexes are as follows:

Rooting Reflex- This happens when the baby’s cheek is stroked.

Suck reflex- This occurs with a sucking motion when the area around their mouth is touched.

Is this a common habit?

It has mostly been seen that babies put everything in their mouth and this habit comes from their infancy. But as they grow older this habit goes with time. This will generally stop when they turn five.

Putting feet and hands in mouth

This is also common among babies they do both of it for the same reason as others. As they grow, they get better control and strength and can reach their feet easily. So, they try to taste and play with them.

Risks of putting everything in the mouth

These the risks of this habit which you need to be careful about:

Your baby can catch germs from the objects which can cause serious infections to them.

Any small objects can cause choking in them as well.

Prevention tips for this habit

You cannot entirely prevent your baby from doing this thing, but you can follow these prevention tips to save your baby from choking and infection:

Keep all small objects out of their reach so that there are fewer chances to get choked.

Don’t leave your baby completely alone as they may put something harmful in their mouth. So, ask someone to stay with your little one when you cannot be with them.

If your baby is ten months old, then replace some objects with child-safe products and finger foods like carrots and potato.

For older babies who are developing their verbal skills, try to make them understand the meaning of no.

Keep lipsticks, phenyl, detergents, shampoo and other cosmetics away from their reach as they are harmful to them. Hide all medicines and first-aid box so that they cannot find them.

Share your comment ×