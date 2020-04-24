Parenting Tips: Why storytelling is good for your kid's mental health? Find out

Listening to a new story is always fun for kids. They cherish this time when they get to know something different. But it also helps to enhance their mental growth. Read on to know how.

Storytelling is the oldest form of teaching for children. Kids love to listen to different stories and visualise them. Girls are attracted to fairy tales, barbie stories, etc. And boys find it more interesting to listen to superheroes story. Also, storytelling works great during their sleep time as well.

According to research, it’s great for a child’s mental growth as well. It helps to develop their understanding for something. They also learn to respect and appreciate the culture. It also improves their attitude towards people from different regions. When you tell a story to your kids, they also get to know about different places, encounter different ideas, know about different things. Their world of imagination also starts to expand. Eventually, it develops the habit of reading in your child. So, whenever you have time for your kids, read a storybook with them and have some fun time.

Here’s how storytelling enhances children's brain health.

1- Stories let the kids know about different countries, places and traditions. It enriches their knowledge with new experiences.

2- It develops the child’s willingness to express themselves and nurture their thoughts and feelings even more. They start to think bigger, question for something and learn to express their feelings.

3- Telling a story to your kids enhances their social skills. They learn to listen to others, be it the storyteller or other listeners of the story.

4- It makes them enthusiastic about reading books to know a new story.

5- This also develops their writing skills as kids want to write their own story quickly.

6- Telling stories can also helps the kids who have the skill of acting in them.

7- Motivates them to improve their language as well.

