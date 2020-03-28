PART 2: THESE shows proved that the 90s was the best era for cartoons

Watching your favourite cartoon shows always helps you relive the 90s era. And if you are a 90s kid, then you'll agree that these cartoon shows of the 90s are the best uptill now.

Cartoons have played a huge role in our lives. They have entertained us right from the 90s, and most of us have grown up watching these shows. Cartoons like Noddy and Oswald came much later, in the 90s, Pokemon, The Powerpuff Girls and other such shows were a rage. They were snack time shows, and we used to not even miss a single episode of our favourite shows. Each one of them was distinct and funny in its way.

Now, last time we did an article on some 90s shows which proved that the 90s was the best era for cartoons. And we couldn't cover all the shows then, so now we are back with a part 2 version of it. We have included all your favourite shows in this one. With that, these shows prove that the 90s was undoubtedly the best era for cartoons.

Here are some 90s shows which proved that it was the best era for cartoons.

Samurai Jack:

via GIPHY

This was one of the coolest animated shows of all time. The show revolved around Jack- an unnamed Samurai who after defeating the ultimate evil Aku, was sent to the dystopian future ruled by the shape-shifting demons. This show was ahead of its time and was enjoyed by all of us.

The Scooby-Doo show:

via GIPHY

Do we need to introduce this show to you? This was one again one of the coolest cartoon shows. Scooby and his gang uncovered mysteries that seem to be supernatural at first but always have a human behind them.

Looney Tunes:

via GIPHY

This show revolves around Bugs Bunny and his roommate Daffy. They have a pretty neighbourhood and their neighbours- Lola Bunny, Tina Russo, Porky Pig, Foghorn Leghorn, Elmer Fudd, Sylvester and Tweety are quite interesting.

Tom & Jerry:

via GIPHY

Again a show that needs no introduction. The show features fights between natural rivals Tom the cat and Jerry the mouse. And this is one show that we all swear by.

Dragon Ball Z:

via GIPHY

Dragon Ball Z starts 5 years after the end of the Dragon Ball anime with Goku as a young adult. A humanoid named Raditz then arrives and tells him that he is Goku's long-lost big brother and they are members of a nearly extinct extraterrestrial race called the Saiyans. Dragon Ball Z is still very popular and has had many spin-offs since then.

Kochikame:

via GIPHY

This show is all about how Kankichi comes up with new money-making schemes by inventing a new gadget or capitalising on trends.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More