Pawsome food options for your pet's dinner time

You only want what’s best for your pets, especially their food. The better they eat, the better they will grow and have a healthy life free from ailments. Quite sometimes, just providing home cooked food doesn’t suffice for every pet. They need extra nutrition that may otherwise be lacking in the things we have at home. Hence, to solve this problem, we’ve put together this list of items that can help you choose what’s best for your little buddy. So, add to cart and happy shopping!

1. Chicken and Egg Adult Dog Food

Real chicken helps in maintaining lean muscles of your dog for a top body condition. This option is a great combination of ingredients with the goodness of Vitamins and Minerals that maintain strong bones and a healthy digestive system.

PRICE: ₹ 600

2. Puppy Dry Dog Food

This variant is a complete and balanced food option for your puppy. It contains 24 percent crude protein, 10 percent crude fat and 5 percent crude fibre. It helps in providing strong muscles, bones and teeth and a healthier coat. Get it now!

PRICE: ₹ 587

3. Calcium Milk Bone

This dog bone is 100 percent digestible and safe along with being ideal for dogs of all breeds, ages, shapes and sizes. It keeps the dog's teeth healthy and clean and is a delicious bone supplement. It is also enriched with calcium and phosphorus so it strengthens gums and jaws.

PRICE: ₹ 298

4. Mackerel Adult Cat Food

This mackerel cat food is enriched with ocean fish which is the natural source for taurine. The high-quality ingredients satisfy the nutritional needs of your cat. Each ingredient undergoes a strict selection process to maintain the safety and quality standards of the food.

PRICE: ₹ 179

5. Wet Cat Food Made with Real Fish

This tasty mix contains real fish which is easy to eat and comes in varieties of all the favourite protein flavours that your cat will love. It is prepared with chicken, tuna and veggies like carrot in gravy to attract fussy eaters. Go get this now!

PRICE: ₹ 832

6. Fish Food

These pellets are a balanced staple diet for all tropical fish. It is scientifically developed to meet the basic dietary needs for healthy growth and lustrous skin and it helps to reduce water pollution with digestible ingredients. Spirulina is added to give better color development and to keep the fish in good body shape.

PRICE: ₹ 194

