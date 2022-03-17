Perfect first date ideas to woo a Virgo partner

Dating a Virgo can be a daunting prospect, especially when you have set out to schedule your first date with them. While a Virgo is highly analytical, you can expect them to scrutinize every element that you have planned for them. As they are also quite critical by nature, they can tend to nit-pick at your plan and point out obvious flaws. Hence, you probably hope to make no mistakes and plan a flawless experience for your boo. Use these tips to guide you on your way to that all important first date.

Head to a music festival

Even though you’re dating a slightly difficult partner, you must not feel the burden of planning everything to appease your mate. Remember that having a good time together is an important fact of this date, so head to a music festival where your Virgo date can leave their inhibitions behind and unwind. Offer them the opportunity to turn off their brain and just relax to the soothing music.

Walk through a museum exhibit

While they are quite humble, Virgos are know-it-all’s and for good reason, as they are quite knowledgeable about everything from genetic facts, art history and the local food scene. So, take them to a museum exhibit in your city and watch them marvel at the relics. They also have the perfect opportunity to converse with you and share everything they know about it, which is an excellence chance for open communication.

Take them to a book signing event

Just like Cancerians, Virgos are charmed by the written word above all things. So, if you want to plan a date that is a little more special than heading to the library, then take them to a book signing event. The cherry on the cake would be if was an event by one of their favorite authors. You can then watch their eyes light up with the surprise and affection they feel after you’ve prearranged such an experience for them.

