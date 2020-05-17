Perfume vs Cologne vs Eau de Toilette: What do you prefer? Comment Now

Perfume, cologne and Eau de toilette are different from each other for having a different amount of alcohol and oil concentrations. The longevity and purpose of these are also different. So, which one do you prefer the most? Comment now right below.

Be it perfume or cologne or Eau de Toilette, generally, we call them together perfume. And perfume is one of the most essential parts of looking confident. When we smell nice, then it’s easy to carry ourselves anywhere. Because bad odour makes our overall personality subdued and we become conscious about our looks. Apart from this, a nice fragrant perfume is also used to enhance our aura even more for a special occasion.

Perfume, cologne, Eau de Toilette are all a mixture of fragrant essential oils with fixatives and solvents. Usage of perfume has its mention on the ancient period as well when earliest human civilizations used to wear aromatic liquids to smell good. Modern perfumery started in the late 19th where the commercial synthesis of aroma compounds like vanillin and coumarin. So, which one do you prefer the most- a perfume or cologne or an eau de toilette?

Which one is best to wear- perfume, cologne, eau de toilette?

Perfume

Perfume is just a form of ethanol with fine fragrance in it or a mixture of water and ethanol. The intensity and longevity of this liquid depend on its concentration and aromatic compounds. Predominantly known as, Eau de Parfum, this has 15 to 20 percent of fragrant oil concentration and contains less oil than perfume. It generally lasts for 5 to eight hours. The fragrance of perfume depends a lot on the notes it has in it. Because it starts to change with time thus affecting our body chemistry. So, make sure you like the fragrance of your perfume throughout the day.

Cologne

Cologne was mainly named as Eau de cologne which means water from cologne. It was originated from Cologne, Germany and has an oil concentration of 2 to 4 percent. This is used to offer a light and masculine fragrant of generally fruity or musky and it lasts for a few hours. During the first hour, the key notes of this fragrance stay properly and then in the second hour, the base notes of it starts to prevail only. This phase is called dry down period when our body chemistry interacts with the fixatives to produce the actual and final scent. Since cologne is made with lower oil concentration so it doesn’t last for a longer period. So, you may have to reapply it if you are going to hang out after office. Eau de cologne generally has a mixture of citrus oils which include lemon, orange, tangerine, lime, bergamot, grapefruit, bitter orange bold orange etc. But it is also sometimes presented with some other type of oils like lavender, rosemary, thyme, oregano, jasmine, olive, tobacco etc. In contemporary American English, cologne is generally used to promote men’s perfume and any version of perfume with lower concentration.

Eau de Toilette

Eau De toilette literary means toilette water and defines as grooming water. It is lightly scented cologne which is mainly used as a skin refresher. This is also referred to as aromatic water and has a high alcohol content. It has 5 to 15 percent perfume oils concentration. Generally, Eau de toilette is considered to wear for daytime. And this usually lasts for three hours. Eau de toilette is mainly composed of alcohol and volatile oils. Common notes of Eau de toilette are mandarin orange, coriander, peach, jasmine, clove, amber, sandalwood etc. Eau de toilette was first produced in Hungary by a perfume company in the 14th century. It was called the "eau de la reine de hongrie" or Hungary water. It contained the herb rosemary for which the scent could evaporate slowly from the skin. According to scientists, it was created for the Queen of Hungary.

