Personal care products for women who want to switch to an eco friendly lifestyle

Every woman needs to take her personal care and intimate hygiene super seriously. It is a necessity and needs to be given more attention. However, the pads and tampons we use may take years and years to decompose which is really not the best for our environment. So if you are an environmental lover, you must switch your personal care items with these sustainable, natural and eco-friendly ones.

The Woman’s Company Sanitary Pads

These pads are a great choice if you have sensitive skin. These biodegradable sanitary pads are super soft, comfortable and tailor made for the time of day/night by size and absorption levels. No chlorine or dioxins are used in the bleaching process. Over time, dioxins build up in the body and they are linked to serious health effects. Their wrappers are biodegradable too - each organic sanitary pad comes in an eco-friendly wrapping to be used at the time of disposal.

Price: Rs.269

Buy Now

Sirona Period Made Easy Tampons

Made with 100 percent highly absorbent compressed layers of viscose fibres, these tampons are designed to be easily inserted to absorb menstrual flow. Moreover, the presence of eight channels allows even expansion of the menstrual flow, which boosts its absorptive capacity and thus, ensures zero leakage. Its drip-proof design prevents your clothes from getting stained. Being ultra-soft, it provides maximum comfort to you. Now, welcome periods with these digital tampons.

Price: Rs.203

Buy Now

Sirona Reusable Menstrual Cup

Menstrual cups last for years, making them a cheaper and an eco-friendly option. Every woman dreads that time of the month as it can put a stop to a lot of the activities. But with these menstrual cups made from ultra-soft material, you can now go about your normal day without any worry. They are spill-proof and leave no room for irritation, menstrual odour, itching, rashes or dryness. You can now have a comfortable and secure period every month!

Price: Rs.269

Buy Now

Sanfe Natural Intimate Wipes

These intimate wipes contain tea tree oil which is known for its natural soothing and healing properties. It helps in the gentle cleaning of your vagina. These intimate wipes for women are free from harsh and irritating chemicals. It maintains the health of your delicate area in the most natural way. It gently cleanses your delicate area while maintaining the PH level. The lactic acid formulation ensures an ideal vaginal pH level of 3.5. Aloe vera also helps in maintaining pH balance and looks after your all feminine hygienic needs naturally.

Price: Rs.280

Buy Now

PEESAFE Natural Intimate Wash

This alcohol free intimate wash comes with the goodness of ayurveda to take utmost care of your intimate area. It ensures a safe and gentle experience for your sensitive area. The lactic acid formula helps maintain the right pH balance to fortify your natural defences against bad bacteria. It is enriched with antimicrobial tea tree essential oil, soothing witch hazel and a subtle fragrance.

Price: Rs.158

Buy Now

The Woman’s Company Stand & Pee Urination Device

Shield yourself from the public washroom germs and urinary tract infections with these pee cones. They will be your solution to finding an easy, hygienic way of using an unknown washroom without having to worry about UTIs. They are small enough to fit in any pocket or clutch and are made from recyclable kraft paper, making this product and packaging 100% biodegradable. The high-quality cardboard and its ergonomic design ensures no spillage.

Price: Rs.189

Buy Now

Bamboo Razor

This razor comes with a premium bamboo handle to ensure a pain free experience. You can use it on any external region of your body, arms, legs, underarms and external bikini area. The razor is ergonomically designed to give you the smoothest shaving experience with fewer nicks and cuts. It is guaranteed to leave your skin feeling super soft. It’s natural, sustainable and eco-friendly.

Price: Rs.299

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.



