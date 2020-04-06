Personality Tips: Follow THESE 8 ways and make a great first impression

Want to make a good first impression? Here are 8 tips to help out.

Nervous about making a good impression on that blind date you’ve been waiting for a week? Or that interview you have tomorrow? Or that dinner party? While most of us like to think that the first impression is not the only impression, but in some cases, that’s all you have. This thought might make you nervous and anxious. So, how do you make a good first impression? How do you make someone interested in you? It might seem extremely hard but it isn’t.

Good first impressions can open doors for new opportunities while a poor one can slam them shut. Being welcoming and upbeat sounds simple but sometimes awkward silence takes over, social anxiety hits or you simply can’t find words to convey your thoughts. The struggle is real! So how exactly do you handle it? The first thing to keep in mind is that everybody likes a friendly and enthusiastic person.

Here are 8 ways to make a great first impression.

1. Give yourself a confidence boost before a job interview, big presentation or any time you feel nervous. Your body language is important to make a good first impression.

via GIPHY

2. None can underestimate the power of a smile. Don’t you like it when you meet someone and they give you an “I’m glad to see you” smile?

3. Be approachable. In any situation, if the other person feels that you’re not interested then they won’t be either. Ensure that you conduct yourself nicely and don’t look away every 10 seconds. But don’t keep staring either. Keep a balance!

via GIPHY

4. While a good handshake shows confidence, a ‘limp’ or ‘bone crusher’ handshake can leave bad impressions.

5. Speak clearly and don’t be too loud or too quiet when you talk to someone for the first time. Sometimes, nerves get the better of you so be careful.

6. Try to not look or use your phone, especially in a professional environment. It straight-up tells the other person that you’re rude and not interested, even if it's not your intention.

via GIPHY

7. Dress to impress! Nobody is asking you to look like a fashionista, just clothing that suits the occasion. A simple bag, clothes that fit and aren’t wrinkled.

8. Don’t be late! Being on time is the most important thing when it comes to good first impressions. It is non-negotiable and a sign of good behaviour.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More