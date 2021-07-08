Pet Care Tips: 4 Reasons why your pet dog whines

Does your dog whine and you don't know why? Then check out 4 possible reasons behind your dog's whining.

Having a pet dog is definitely a blessing. They definitely make you fall in love with them with their antics and the chaos that they spread in the house. They not only make you forget all your troubles but also makes your house a bit livelier. While sure having a pet dog is a blessing, it is also a huge deal of responsibility.

Since dogs can't really talk, it is you who has to be careful about their well-being. There can be several reasons why your dog starts whining in the middle of the day, be it a health issue, fear, or anything else. So have a look at 4 possible reasons why your dog whines.

1. Your dog may whine just to get your attention. When they see that you are busy and are not showering them with love, they may howl, bark or whine.

2. Another reason behind your dog's whining can be their health. They may be experiencing discomfort or pain and thus may be whining to communicate the same to you. If this is the case then it is recommended to take your dog immediately to the vet.

3. Your dog may also whine because they are stressed or anxious. When a new person enters your house with whom your dog is not very familiar, they may whine to express their anxiousness.

4. You may want to pay attention to your dog's whining because sometimes this can be because they can sense something is wrong. Since most dogs are natural watchdogs, they may whine to convey to you that something is fishy.

