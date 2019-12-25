Pet Care Tips: THESE are some tips to care for your pet during the winter season

Your furry friend also needs some caring and warmth and comfort during this chilly season and if you don't know where to begin, these easy pet care tips can help you keep your pet healthy throughout the winter season.

As the temperature drops and the winds get chilly this winter season, we all just want to curl up in our beds and sleep away to glory. Getting out of our warm and cosy beds becomes difficult during this cold season. But this is also the time when we all need someone to cuddle with and if you have a furry cuddle buddy, you probably enjoy this season more than most of the people but that's not all. If you have a pet, you also need to remember that this harsh winter season also impacts your furry friend and their health. This is why it is essential to take care of your cuddle buddy and fix their diet and routine and keep them warm and healthy during this chilly season. It's important to care for our pets and their safety and comfort during this season.

Here are some tips to take care of your pet during the winter season:

1. Keep your furry friend indoors. Don't let them sleep in a kennel outside or in the balcony. They too feel cold and can fall sick if exposed to the cold weather. Allow the strays to sleep in your car shed or any indoor area that you have.

2. If the temperature in your region drops drastically, ensure that your pet is wrapped up in some warm clothing too. Your pet has fur which can keep them warm but there's only so much that it can do. Avoid grooming them too much and shaving or trimming their fur during this season.

3. Don't bathe them with cold water. They too feel cold like us and can fall sick. Bathe them with warm or lukewarm water depending on the temperature in your region but ensure that the water is not too hot. Also, remember to let them dry off inside and don't let your pet step out with a wet coat. They may catch a cold and fall sick if that happens.

4. Don't let your pet sleep on the cold floor. Get them a nice warm bed or give them a mattress and some blanket to snuggle into and stay warm at night.

5. Keep them away from a portable heater. Portable heaters have an electric current as well as radiators and your pet may get a burn or hurt himself or herself if they get too close.

6. Don't forget to change your pet's drinking water every few hours. Water left in a bowl for a while often tends to turn cold and does not remain fresh which does not make your pet feel like drinking it. Replace the water in their bowls with some fresh and room temperature water regularly.

7. Take your pet for a regular checkup throughout the winter season and if you feel that your pet is feeling low or sick then you definitely need to take him or her for a checkup.

Credits :times of india

Read More