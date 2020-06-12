Pet Parenting: 10 Toxic foods that your dog should NEVER eat

There are certain foods that are highly toxic for your dogs. They may damage their intestine, liver and stomach and also cause anaemia and dehydration in them. So, here is the list of toxic foods that your dog should avoid for eating.

As a pet owner, it’s your responsibility to take good care of your dog’s diet plan. You should feed them healthy foods to give them a potential growth and health. At the same time, it is also your responsibility to keep a check from preventing him from eating anything toxic. Toxic foods are very harmful for their digestive system and overall health as well.

One of the most common and well-known toxic foods for dogs is chocolate. It’s very harmful for their health. There are many foods including chocolate that should never be eaten by dogs. So, check out the list of foods that your dog pet should avoid.

Toxic foods that dogs should never eat:

Gums and candies

Gums and candies contain xylitol and it’s highly toxic to dogs. It damages their livers and can cause seizers as well. So, if your dog has a minty smell in its breath and is acting confused then contact your vet immediately. And try to keep those candies away from their reach.

Garlic and onions

Garlic and onions have thiosulphate in them which cause anaemia among dogs. They actually destroy the red blood cells in their body to cause anaemia. Regular small quantity or one large quantity make things difficult for them. Symptoms of having onions and garlic are weakness, vomiting, breathlessness, loss of appetite, etc.

Grapes and raisins

These two can cause renal failure in dogs. Their kidneys may stop working with some other symptoms like vomiting, lethargy, etc. They can even cause death. It is always advisable to keep them away from their reach.

Bacon and ham

Fatty foods like Bacon or ham are extremely harmful for dogs as they cause stomach problems and pancreatitis in them. One small piece of bacon is equivalent to 13 pieces of bacon for them. These meats are high in salt content also that can upset the stomach and make your dog drink more water than usual.

Chocolate

All kinds of chocolate are highly bad for your little furry friend, especially dark chocolates because they have theobromine in them which makes it more harmful than normal milk chocolate. Baking chocolates are also harmful for them in a similar level. They all cause vomiting, diarrhoea, etc. Your dog may also experience severe conditions like getting overly thirsty, abnormal heart rates, seizures, tremor, etc.

Avocado

This fruit has persin in it which makes it a toxic food for dogs which can cause intestinal issues in them. They may also get dehydrated by the effects of this toxin. So, rush to your vet if anything like this happens.

Salty products

Salty foods cause a condition among dogs which is called sodium ion poisoning. It makes them excessive thirsty and increases urination. Symptoms of eating to much salt are vomiting, diarrhoea, bloating, high body temperature, etc.

Dairy products

This includes milk, cheese, ice cream and all other dairy products. Some dogs are really lactose intolerant and they don’t have that important enzyme that is needed to break down milk sugar. Consumption of dairy products can cause diarrhoea, vomiting and gastrointestinal problems in them. This situation can also cause pancreatitis among them.

Raw meat, fish and eggs

Giving your dog a raw meat is not supported by many vets. You need to freeze and then prepare them properly to feed your pets because raw meat is not good for their digestive system. And raw eggs contain certain enzymes that cause skin problems. Raw fish can hide some harmful parasites in them which create problems in their body.

Peanut butter and baked goods

They also contain xylitol which can drop their blood sugar levels and cause liver failure. Symptoms are lethargy, vomiting, loss of coordination, seizures, etc. It may even lead them to death. So, avoid those foods for your dogs that have xylitol in them.

