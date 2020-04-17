Pet Parenting: 11 ways to keep your dog entertained during quarantine

Your dog might get antsy because of staying indoors amid quarantine. Here are 11 ways for you to try and keep them entertained.

The whole world is going through a dull phase. With quarantines and lockdowns implemented across nations, it is a difficult time for everyone. We all have been talking about how to stay physically fit and mentally sane but humans aren’t the only ones stuck in the situation. Especially for pets who go out on a regular basis and play around a lot. With the sudden change in their surroundings, chances are your dog is feeling agitated after all fun is a major part of a dog’s life.

Bored and antsy dogs can be troublesome. You are their main source of entertainment and if you’re not coming up with ways to make them busy, they might find some of their own ways like chewing your shoes, excessive barking, etc. By playing with your dog you might be able to avoid them from developing destructive habits. If you’re someone looking for ways to keep your dog busy indoors, here are a few ideas to help you out.

11 simple ways to keep your dog busy indoors amid quarantine.

Ask your pet to do chores

Have your dog help you out with house chores. Start with telling him to fetch something from the other room and you can get more creative if you’d like. Dogs love having to do something!

Play the shell game

To play this game let your dog watch you as you place something they like to eat under one of the three cups. Then shuffle those cups and let them find it. It will be a great exercise for your pup’s brain.

Try nosework games

Take a break from the “go-fetch” game and try something new. Place different treats in different parts of the room and ask them to fetch those using their powerful nose. Don’t forget to praise them every time they fetch a treat.

Obstacle course

What if you can’t go outside, you can build an indoor obstacle course for your quadruped. If you have enough space and your doggie is healthy, arrange small chairs or tables or anything you can work with into a tunnel and they will love it.

Play hide-and-seek

Playing hide-and-seek with your pooch will help them exercise and improve your bond with your pet. It will also stimulate your dog’s mind so they don’t get bored and misbehave.

DIY toys

Your dog might get bored playing with the same old toys. Because you can’t buy one right now, you can get creative and make a DIY toy using the things lying around in your house. It is also a fun way to get busy when you’re stuck inside with nothing to do.

Teach your dog a new trick

Does your dog know how to jump through a hoop? There is always room to make your puppy learn a new trick. Teaching them new things means making them work mentally and strengthening your relationship with them.

Let them play with bubbles

That’s right – bubbles! Just like toddlers, your dog will be extremely amused by the non-toxic bubble toys. Just blow some bubbles and see for yourself how much they will enjoy the activity.

Play tug of war

Playing tug of war is a great way to physically and mentally engage your dog in an activity. You don’t even need a big space to play this game with your pooch. Set some rules and let them win in the game. They’ll love it!

Grooming Session

Keeping your doggies is healthy and important for them. Make up for the lost time while you were trapped in work and couldn’t give your pet a relaxing massage or a spa. They will definitely feel great after a good grooming session.

Snuggle up and relax

After all the training, playing and a good bath – it is time to snuggle up and relax on the couch. It will help you unwind along with your pup. Your dog will definitely love to lounge around with you.

