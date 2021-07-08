Pet Parenting: 3 ways to prevent obesity in your dog

It is a parent’s job to check in on the pet and make sure they are healthy and active. An overweight dog can have injuries and other diseases related to obesity. Here is how you can prevent obesity in your dog.

Being overweight can be troublesome even for dogs. Dogs require a certain amount of weight to be healthy and fit. Few extra pounds on your dog can lead to several problems like obesity and injuries caused due to being overweight.

It is important to know the ideal weight of your dog and make sure you stick to it. Being the right weight will keep your dog healthy, happy, fit and active. Obesity can lead to several health problems for your dog such as injuries, heart and respiratory diseases or excess strain on bones and organs.

Here are 3 ways to prevent obesity in your paw friends.

Monitor your dog’s ideal weight

Know from a vet what your dog’s ideal weight should be and monitor it. Many owners do not know what the actual weight of their dog should be. This can lead to unawareness and their dogs becoming obese. An obese dog can develop diseases faster than a healthy dog. Hence, it is important to keep a note of your dog’s weight.

Keep their diet healthy

Even your dog needs a healthy diet that doesn’t include emotional eating. Giving extra food to your dog doesn’t mean you love them more. Do not give in to those puppy eyes and give them extra treats. Know their diet plan by consulting a vet and keep a regular check on their calorie intake.

Keep your dog active

Set up fun ways of exercising with your dog. You can plan a routine for them, take them outdoors for your regular evening walks. Make them run and keep them active. Make sure your dog gets to play outdoors in a park every day. This will keep them happy and fit.

